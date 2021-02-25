Granada is one game away from making history, more than it has made this season to remember. In his first season in a European competition remains undefeated and the 2-0 in the first leg makes them the favorite to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League. In front, Naples wants to honor its name in Europe and turn the tie around.

Schedule: what time is the Naples – Granada of the Europa League?

The Naples-Granada of the second leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League will be played on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 18:55 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Napoli started very happy last week with the victory against Juve but the 4-2 defeat in Granada and Bergamo against Atalanta has established a climate of pessimism. Even so, Gattuso’s men know that they have plenty of weapons to turn around a tie from which they have one foot out.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Naples-Granada from Europa League?

The Naples-Granada the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 can be enjoyed live on television It can be enjoyed live on television through GOL, a free-to-air channel on DTT and also available on other platforms. Granada comes in with a 2-0 lead but Diego Martínez knows they can’t relax. The team infirmary is full Soro and Yangel Herrera joined Luis Suárez, Soldiers, Luis Milla, Vallejo and Quini, so the coach will have to restructure the eleven in which it may be the most important game in the club’s history.

Internet: how to follow the Europa League Naples – Granada online?

The match between Naples and Granada can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

