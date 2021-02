The emotions are unique, special, not only because of the magnitude of the stadium and the great team in front of us due to prestige, history, titles… Napoli is a great team. But we have to channel emotions into illusion, to have the focus on each action of the game. Knowing that this is already a success, try to give our best level as we did in the first leg. We are going to need it and that is what we have to keep in mind, to give our best individual and collective level “

Diego Martinez , Granada coach