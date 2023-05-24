Gian Piero Gasperini evaluates the call from Napoli

The rumors they see do not subside Gian Piero Gasperini possible successor of Luciano Spalletti as new coach at Naplesby quite a sensitive target for the president Aurelio De Laurentiis. He brings it back Tuttonapoli.netaccording to which Gasperini could sign a two-year deal worth four million net per season, while Juric should be his replacement in Bergamo.

If a Bergamo in the end-of-season meeting, which always takes place the day after the last game in the Percassi offices, should there not be much room for manoeuvre, Gasperini could leave. Despite the strong candidacy for Napoli, however, there are other big names in the running, like Conte and Benitez, in addition to the suggestion Luis Enrique, already in Italy (but not with great results) in Rome. Gasperini therefore, waiting to try to bring Atalanta to its 4th Champions League, evaluates.

Andrea Pirlo sacked by Karagumruk

On the contrary, the adventure ends Andrea Pirlo as a coach at Türkiyewhere he sat on the bench of the Fatih Karagumruk. The coach moved here after the experience with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus. The Turkish team is one of many that represents the great city of Istanbul and finished ninth in the Turkish top league. The problem is that the management aspired to something more with Pirlo at the helm of the team. Hence the announcement by the club on immediate separation with the coach.

“Not being able to continue with coach Andrea Pirlo and his staff next season, we gave them permission to leave early hoping it will give them a chance to plan for their future. We will also use the remaining time most effectively to win all our games first and then plan our future accordingly. We are very happy to have spent a season with Andrea and thank him for his contribution to our club. We wish him the best for his future! ”, So the Fatih Karagumruk on his official channels.

Subscribe to the newsletter

