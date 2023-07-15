Without beating around the bush, Rudi Garcia turned off all possible market rumors regarding Victor Osimhen: “Obviously I heard him. I can assure you that he wants to stay, he is happy to be with us and still wants to do great things.” Thus the new Napoli coach opened the press conference to present the new season, directly from Dimaro’s retirement. The Frenchman then continued to ride the market wave, closing the door on Maxime Lopez: “I made him debut, he has a great personality. But he’s not one who will join our team because he’s not the profile we’re looking for.”