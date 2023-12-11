We often wonder how it is possible that there are petrol pumps that manage to offer rock-bottom prices for petrol and diesel on the market. The answer comes from an investigation by the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Naples which implemented a preventive seizure measure for assets worth over 7.5 million euros. The execution was carried out by the financiers of the 1st Metropolitan Operations Unit of Naples in the provinces of Naples, Rome, Catania and Syracuse.

The seizure was ordered against a Maltese joint-stock company and its director, involved in a significant fraud in the marketing of fuels. The sums subject to restrictions represent the result of the evasion of income taxes and VAT owed by the company, fictitiously resident abroad.

The seized assets are in addition to the over 6.5 million euros already seized as a result of previous investigations, dating back to 2019, which had made it possible to discover the movement of over 27 million liters of diesel in a complete smuggling regime, moved in just three months of criminal activity, resulting in the evasion of 48 million euros in VAT and 17 million euros in excise duties. The fraudulent mechanism reconstructed – also through telephone interceptions – consisted of the importation by sea from Spain, by a Maltese capital company, with decision-making centers in Naples and Catania, of the energy product, which was stored, in suspension of taxes, in a tax warehouse located in the port of Naples.

The diesel was then loaded onto tankers and transported to commercial depots and resold by the latter to fuel distributors located in the Neapolitan hinterland, which provided for the marketing in evasion of excise duties and VAT, charging a price at the pump that was significantly lower than the values of the market.

In fact, the fuel was only sold on paper to “paper mill” companies, without any organizational structure, which also purchased the product exempt from VAT, by submitting false declarations of intent. Following searches and seizures in the regions of Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Sicily and Emilia Romagna, 25 natural persons and 23 legal persons were reported for smuggling of petroleum products and fiscal crimes (evasion of payment of excise duty, issuing and use of invoices for non-existent operations and omitted tax declarations).