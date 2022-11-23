Lobo ready for extension until 2027, defense columns close to agreement. In the spring the contracts of Lozano, Politano and Zielinski are on the table. For Demme…

The period is needed to recharge the batteries but also to lay the conditions for a serene and smooth 2023. Already because looking back to last spring, when Napoli was still in the running for the Scudetto in April, the fact that five players were expiring and a couple more packed certainly didn’t help coach Luciano Spalletti’s work. The current team, on the other hand, in addition to being firmly at the top of the standings and in the running for the knockout stages of the Champions League, does not present any problems of this type. Because in addition to the new signings, all with long contracts, the club is taking steps to lock down all the important players to safety deadlines. And so after the renewals of goalkeeper Alex Meret (until 2025) and midfielder Frank Zambo Anguissa (until 2027), three other important signatures are now close. See also Napoli, the Champions pays the market. And the new purchases have already been re-evaluated

Center of gravity — … permanent. It is Stanislav Lobotka: Napoli capable of winning anywhere in Europe cannot do without its director. And therefore an extension is ready for Lobo until 2027 with an adjustment of the salary up to 3 million net, as well as a signing bonus. Which will probably arrive in December, complete with gratifying photos also for the fans.

The defensive columns — If the Korean Kim turned out to be a big surprise, for years now Napoli has been focusing on the continuity of performance of Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo. In particular, for the captain it will be a “lifetime” renewal (through automatic renewals over the years) because this is the intention of both him and the club. The Kosovar central will also sign an agreement in 2027.

We’ll talk about it again in the spring — At this point, the contracts closest to expiry remain those of 2024 of Lozano, Politano and Zielinski, as well as Demme (the only one that could come out in January). We’ll talk about it calmly in the spring, to see if there’s a will to move forward together. Logical that if a Scudetto arrives, it could facilitate any negotiation. But as Spalletti rightly points out, there are still 69 points and 23 championship rounds at stake. See also Meluk tells him... (Colombia and James: put your feet on the ground)

