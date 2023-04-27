The former Whirlpool factory in Naples switches to Tea Tek: 312 jobs are saved

Here comes the turning point for the former Whirlpool workers from Naples. After four years of disputes, marches, demonstrations and roadblocks, the plant where the American multinational manufactured washing machines until 2021 is back to life thanks to the transition to Tea Tek Group Spa, a company from Campania that builds water treatment plants, the production of alternative energy and industrial plants. From household appliances we thus move on to photovoltaic panels new generation.

This is the outcome of the tender launched last January by the extraordinary government commissioner of Zes Campania, Giosy Romano, for the transfer of the via Argine site. The tender aimed at identifying new potential investors to achieve the reindustrialization of the area with the consequent reabsorption of all 312 workers of the former washing machine factory. Romano himself made the conclusion of the procedure official, after a meeting with the trade unions. “They were meet the deadlines set – explains the commissioner – Our commitment from day one was to guarantee and protect production and workers”.

The choice fell on Tea Tek because in the plan presented it considered not only the hiring of workers included in the former Whirlpool basin, but also 28 more hires, all of women under the age of 36, of which 16 on permanent contracts. Tea Tek is in fact a young and constantly growing company. Was established in 2009 by the Granisso brothers with consolidated experience in companies in the industrial automation sector. Today the group has its registered office in Naples and operational headquarters in Acerra, as well as international branches. It has a staff of approx 950 employees and collaborators with an average age of about 35 years. From 2011 to today – declares the company itself – it has achieved an ever-increasing volume of business, to the point of becoming one of the main national players in the water and industrial automation sector.

