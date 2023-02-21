Naples took a good step in search of the quarterfinals of the Champions Leagueafter defeating at home the Eintracht Frankfurt0-2.

The Nigerian victor oshimen (40) scored a ball perfectly served by the Mexican Hirving Lozano to overtake the leader of Serie A, before the direct red to the French striker of Frankfurt Randal Kolo Muani (58), and the 2-0 work of captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo (65).

Napoles began trying to control the game through possession of the ball and very soon gave the first warning with a long ball to the box for Kvarashkelia that in the end they could not control.

It was not easy

After five minutes, a good phase for Eintracht began that seemed to announce itself with a good overflow on the right by Lindströn, whose cross, after being cut off by Meret, gave rise to two shots. One from Kamada, blocked by a defender; and another from Kolo-Muani, who went wide near the far post.

It was a phase in which Eintracht managed to put the game on the field of

Napoles at the point of recovering the ball in the center of the field and launching quick attacks that, however, did not create new dangerous situations.

Later, after a quarter of an hour, Napoli returned and began to command the field. The occasions also began to arrive. First, a counterattack in minute 14 in which Viktor Osimeh did not reach the shot in the end.

Then, in the 18th minute, from a corner kick, an own goal was about to take place when Kamada tried to clear with a header and ended up demanding Kevin Trapp; that in the 19th he saved again a shot from Kvaraskhelia,

At minute 34 Hiiving Lozano finished off the post and almost immediately there was a penalty, due to a foul by Aurelio Buta against Osimeh, in which Trapp won the duel against Kvaraskhelia.

Napoli commanded and had clear advantages in terms of ball possession but the goal came in an atypical way, after a recovery of the ball in the own half after an imprecise pass from Mario Götze in the 40th minute.

Lobotkas hit a long pass to Lozano, who unleashed a cross into the box where Osimehn appeared to push the ball into the back of the net. The formula -Lozano’s cross and Osimehn’s goal- was repeated after a few seconds but the goal was annulled due to the latter’s misplacement.

If in the first part Napoles had been dominated, in the second it was abrasive. Eintracht could hardly get out of their own half and one of the few times they did, they ended up down to ten men due to a lack of Kolo Muani on Aguisah, near the opponent’s box.

Trapp had managed to avoid avoiding the second in the 56th minute by winning an incredible one-on-one against Kvarashkelia but in the 65th minute he couldn’t do anything before a shot from Di Lorenzo from Kvarashkelia’s back-heeled pass.

