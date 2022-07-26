Solved the problems related to tax issues in South Korea for the defender: today at Villa Stuart, then in retreat in Castel di Sangro. Tomorrow first training with the team

Kim’s day has arrived: after a long wait, the South Korean defender left Portugal at dawn to reach Rome and the same did – early in the morning – the Napoli team doctor, Raffaele Canonico, who is reaching the club from Castel di Sangro. Capital to oversee the medical examinations that the new blue center will support – as usual – at Villa Stuart.

agreement in the night – The telenovela Kim was thickening in the last hours after Napoli had reached an agreement with Fenerbahce for the payment of the player’s termination clause (twenty million euros) and also the one with the South Korean, who preferred the blue shirt to flattery of Rennes in France. Problems had arisen, however, about some issues related to the player’s emoluments by virtue of the tax regime in force in South Korea and only during the night did the negotiations finally unlock thanks to the agreement reached between Giuntoli and the players’ agents. See also While waiting for the big players, the other Napoli-Milan colors turn blue

Kim, who was shivering in Portugal training alone, after the visits to Rome will reach Castel di Sangro and at the same time the welcome tweet of President De Laurentiis will also arrive. Tomorrow morning – presumably – he will support his first training session with his new teammates (behind closed doors) while it is unlikely that he will already be enlisted for tomorrow night’s friendly against Adana di Montella. Probably the debut in blue will take place on Sunday evening on the occasion of the friendly match against Granada.

