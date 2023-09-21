In Naples, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at school in the Marie Curie school. The protagonist of the attack, a classmate, was reported for injuries and admitted his responsibility. He told the police and the school principal that he hit the boy in the right leg with an iron which has not yet been found. The events occurred in the school gym in the Ponticelli district, in the eastern area of ​​the city. The reasons behind the gesture are still unknown.

The injured 15-year-old was taken to the Mare hospital where he received stitches. His health conditions never appeared serious.

The injured boy initially attributed the cause of his pain to an accidental fall, but the school director, who in the meantime had alerted 118 and the boy’s family, realized that the injury was not compatible with a fall . The young man, in the presence of his mother who had come to school in the meantime, admitted that it had been a quarrel with a classmate.