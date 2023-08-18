Napoli will have to do without Kvicha Kvaratskhelia in tomorrow’s match in Frosinone, valid for the first day of Serie A 2023 2024. The 22-year-old Georgian will miss the match against the Ciociara team due to muscle fatigue. The blue club made the announcement with a note on its official website. “Kvaratskhelia has done part of the work in the group, part customized due to fatigue and will not take part in the away game in Frosinone”.

“It’s just a matter of prudence,” explained Napoli coach Rudi Garcia. “He had a trauma, he missed a few training sessions, then he played 70 minutes in the last match and since he did it – even if yesterday’s MRI shows that everything is normal – he has felt discomfort. Since he doesn’t we’ll stop at the first championship and we’ll go back to work with him from Monday/Tuesday”, added the French coach at the press conference.