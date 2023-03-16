He Naples qualified for the first time in its history for the quarterfinals of the Champions League by comfortably winning 3-0 over Eintracht Frankfurtthis Wednesday in the second leg of his round of 16 tie at the top European tournament.

After having won 2-0 in the first leg in Germany, the Neapolitans had their way on track and the second leg was really a formality, crowned with an initial double from the Nigerian Victor Osimhen (45+2, 53) and a penalty scored by the Pole Piotr Zielinski (64).

Overwhelming

Next Friday, a new contender will be in the hype for the last draw of the season.

A team that once again exhibited firmness, freshness and wardrobe depth against the German team while definitively establishing itself as a great European threat. And it is that Naples jumped ready to certify the tie, without regard or hesitation, in a stadium Diego Armando Maradona in which there were only Neapolitan gorges after the Italian ban against Eintracht fans, all at the height of an occasion for history, contributing their grain of sand to extend the dream in which the southern city lives.

Spalletti did not want to speculate and the ‘azzurri’ team started very strong, pressing up, aware that a goal in favor almost completely closed the duel, but that one against opened it wide. There was no time to grope, or to let the minutes pass.

They quickly tamed the shock Lobotka, Anguissa and Zielinski in the center of the field, far superior to Gotze and company in the fight for the midfield, nourishing the three gunners that this team enjoys with balls and supporting the solid defense in the few difficulties that it suffered in the first half more than controlled.

Victor Osimhen leaves by his own means the game that Naples lost with Inter.

A control that in football is deceptive, that at any moment could have turned into doubts, nerves and bad feelings. But that’s what Osimhen is in this team for, that striker who is overly confident and who was in charge of killing the game at a key moment, just before the break.



His faithful squire Kvaratskhelia had already warned in the previous minutes, but he could not open the scoring after three occasions in which poor definition or Trapp got in his way, on a night in which the Georgian did not quite feel completely comfortable.

Osimhen, who had not enjoyed as many chances as ‘Kvaradona’, took advantage of the first one he had, a lateral cross from Politano, to finish off from the heart of the box directly into the back of the net with a header and unleash the madness in Naples.

He took off the mask he wears to celebrate it, the one that has become an icon of the city and that every time he wears it elevates him to the category of a hero. It did not seem enough to him and as soon as the second act began, he put the sentence.

As the pure nine that he is, he was where he had to be to push Di Lorenzo’s assist. Frightened by a possible surprise and their rival sunk, Napoli dominated with much more calm, with the tranquility of knowing that they were in the quarterfinals, enjoying the moment in community with their people, in a stadium impregnated with a Maradonian aura that enjoyed a third so much, that of Zielinski from eleven meters after a penalty that he himself caused.

Napoli enjoyed a new magical night in the season. And that’s how this team plays, stripped of any kind of pressure, almost as if nothing that happens around it was with it, almost as if it did this every week, almost as if it hadn’t written a new page in history. of the club

EFE