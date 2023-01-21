Naples, elderly man punched outside the bar: 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder

Punched in the face for no apparent reason. A 75-year-old man from Naples is hospitalized in serious condition after being attacked on the street by an 18-year-old. The boy, with a clean record, was arrested by the police for attempted murder.

Yesterday morning he would have hit the old man in the face in front of a bar in the Pianura district. The 75-year-old hit his head violently and is now hospitalized in the Cardarelli hospital. The 18-year-old is currently in prison, available to the judicial authority.