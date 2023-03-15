Naples-Eintracht: it’s guerrilla warfare in the city. Stones against German buses, a police car burned

Broken shop windows, a burning police car and an injured officer. It is the provisional balance of the clashes in Naples for the Champions League match with Eintracht Frankfurt.

About 600 fans of the German team arrived in the city after a dispute with the Italian authorities, who tried to prevent the trip after the clashes seen during the first leg (won 2-0 by the team coached by Luciano Spalletti) .

In the end, the Tar decided to limit the ban on ticket sales to Frankfurt residents only. A ban, however, defined as “intolerable” by UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin, who joined the protests of the Bundesliga club.

To welcome the German fans, who arrived yesterday evening and escorted to a hotel on the seafront, there were as many as 800 men from the police, with the aim of preventing any contact between the two fans and a possible “manhunt ” by the blue ultras.

Cars set on fire in the centre, police in riot gear, throwing objects, firecrackers and scuffles. 600 German fans who shouldn’t even have left are holding an entire city hostage. Absurd, truly absurd!! #NaplesEintracht #Naples pic.twitter.com/DbxdV7DZcI — Myrta Merlin (@myrtamerlin) March 15, 2023

Around 16.30 some Neapolitan fans surrounded and threw stones at the guests, escorted by the police. In the clashes in Via Calata Trinità Maggiore some cars were set on fire, including a police car. The buses used to take the fans back to the hotel were then pelted with spit and stones, shattering the windows.

Among the agents, several suffered bruises and one was taken to the emergency room for more serious injuries: he is considered out of danger. A gun was also found on the ground at the end of the clashes. The weapon, recovered by a plainclothes officer, would have belonged to the police.

“The scenes of devastation in the historic center of the city are unacceptable”, said the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, who said he had received in common the German ambassador to Italy, Viktor Ebling, “to jointly condemn the acts of violence and reaffirm the strong bond between Naples and Germany”. Manfredi firmly condemned “the unspeakable acts of those who have become the protagonists of this violence, wherever it has come from. Naples and the Neapolitans do not deserve to suffer the serious material, moral and image damage that this madness has caused”.

In the early afternoon, Manfredi had hoped that the situation could be managed “without damaging the city”, after some incidents that occurred yesterday, with the arrival of Eintracht fans.

Even the health authorities have expressed concern about the trip of Eintracht supporters. In a letter to the directors of the emergency rooms of the Ospedale del Mare, Pellegrini and San Paolo, the ASL Napoli1 today asked “to alert the emergency room by integrating the staff and arranging any useful additional organizational arrangements necessary to guarantee health services of urgency in the event of a possible extraordinary number of patient accesses”.

The chaos that has broken out in the Neapolitan city has prompted the Five Star Movement and the Italian Left/Green Alliance to ask that the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, report “soon” to the Chamber. “There is a city under siege” said the leader of the Greens Francesco Borrelli, who spoke of an “announced situation”. Sources from the League instead defended the owner of the Interior Ministry: “May the German government pay the damages. Minister Piantedosi was right to ask to ban these thugs from traveling”.