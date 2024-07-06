Naples, driving after drinking: hits and kills a woman 27 years old

A 26-year-old man, driving his car after drinking alcohol, hit and killed a 27-year-old woman. Two little girls, aged 7 and 10, who were walking with the victim, were unharmed. It happened late Friday evening in the Municipality of Camposano (Naples). The man, with no criminal record, was arrested for road homicide and placed under house arrest pending trial.

The 27-year-old woman was walking in via Croce San Nicola with her two granddaughters aged 10 and 7. Along the same direction of travel came the Suzuki Splash driven by the 26 year old who allegedly hit the 27 year old from Camposano head-on, throwing her onto a piece of land, over a 1.5 meter high wall.

The woman died instantly, the two little girls were miraculously unharmed but in a state of shock. The driver stopped and shortly after the Carabinieri of the Nola company arrived. Taken to the hospital, he was found to have a blood alcohol level of 1.7 g/l. He was arrested for road homicide and placed under house arrest pending trial.