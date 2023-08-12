Two goals, several good game plots and almost nothing conceded to the opponent. Napoli beat Apollon Limassol 2-0 in the last summer test before the start of the season. And Garcia tried a more or less typical formation for the first time, in view of next Saturday’s Serie A debut at Frosinone. With Raspadori outside the trident with Osimhen and Kvara, Elmas in place of the injured Anguissa and Juan Jesus in central defense, orphaned by Kim. In the second half came the debuts of Cajuste and Natan, in addition to the match goals of Osimhen and Simeone. Always the two of them, as a beautiful habit. Osimhen pushed an assist from Olivera into the net from close range, primed by Kvara’s fine play; Cholito, on the other hand, lobbed past the goalkeeper after a deep ball from Juan Jesus.

Meanwhile, Napoli is always very active on the market: the next mission is to get Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo (in Spain they are talking about an agreement in the pipeline) and the novelty is that the negotiation is going on and will continue regardless of Zielinski’s future. In fact, the Pole continues to refuse the Arab millions (15 million a season from Al Ahli): he wants Naples and a renewal and the parties would have resumed the dialogue interrupted a week ago. With Zielinski confirmed and Gabri Veiga added, Garcia would have a midfield of great quality and depth. However, Demme and Gaetano would remain to be placed, for whom an attempt to include Veiga in the package is not excluded, while for Folorunsho these are decisive hours for the transfer to Verona.