Naples, double homicide: the passionate track is not excluded

Terrible ambush a Naplesin the neighborhood Sant ‘Antoniodiscovered a double homicide. To make the story even more dramatic is the kinship of the two boys killed, a man and a woman aged 29 and 24, they were brothers in law.

The lifeless body of Luigi Cammisa was found in Piazzetta Sant’Antonio, riddled with several shots of firearm. A little further on, in an apartment in via Caruso, the dead body of Maria Brigida Pesacane, who was also shot. The cries of some women from the neighborhood present during the ambush did not prevent the killer to commit the double homicide.

According to reports from Adnkronos, Raffaele Caiazzo, wanted for the double homicide in Sant’Antimo, near Naples, has turned himself in. The man showed up at the Carabinieri barracks in Gricignano di Aversa. The military are transferring him to the barracks of the Giugliano company, on the outskirts of Naples.

