Naples, double homicide in the family: the passionate track is not excluded

The community of Sant’Antimo, a town on the outskirts of Naples, was shocked this morning by a double homicide in the family. Luigi Cammisa29 years old and Maria Brigida Pesacane, 24 years old, brothers-in-law to each other, were found dead, victims of gunshots. The two victims were killed in different places: the carabinieri of Giugliano’s company first intervened in Piazzetta Sant’Antonio after receiving a report of gunshots. On the ground was Cammisa’s body, hit by several bullets. All around still the decorations of the Napoli championship party.

Since the first investigations, suspicions have focused on the father-in-law of the two victims, Raffaele Caiazzo, 44 ​​years old. The man, who was also sought with the help of a helicopter, a few hours after the crime, turned himself in at the police station in Gricignano d’Aversa. The hypothesis being examined to reconstruct the possible motive says that Caiazzo accused the son’s wife and daughter’s husband of having an affair, which is why there had already been numerous quarrels in the family.

Read also: Feminicide Tramontano: shortened trial is looming for Impagnetiello

Read also: Impagnetiello and premeditation, found two sachets of poison in his backpack

Subscribe to the newsletter

