He fell ill after an argument with the hospital security guards and died shortly after admission: the Naples Prosecutor's Office is investigating for manslaughter. According to what we learn, investigators are examining the position of four employees of a private security institute who yesterday had a heated discussion with Francesco Vanacore, a 62-year-old from Vico Equense, who died shortly after admission to the Second Polyclinic of Naples.

According to an initial reconstruction, the 62-year-old would have asked to access the hospital car park to go to the cardiology department but, after the refusal of the security guards, a heated argument arose. At the height of the argument, the 62-year-old collapsed to the ground due to illness. Immediately rescued and hospitalized, he died shortly after.

In the meantime, the Carabinieri of the Vomero Company had intervened on the scene and had found the 62-year-old collapsed on the ground with breathing difficulties. The man was taken to intensive care where, late yesterday afternoon, he died.