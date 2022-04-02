There is a future to be written, between the market and ambitions, with a present that still has the word Scudetto in its sights. Spalletti and his men are just three points away from leaders Milan. A gap that can be filled, despite the not-so-simple schedule and the various unavailable players who do not let the Tuscan technician sleep peacefully. The samehe can draw strength on the many players he has been able to exploit in his first year on the blue bench.

WRONG START – The approach between Spalletti and Demme was certainly positive. In Dimaro, during the first major press conference in Trentino, the coach defined the midfielder as his “new Pizarro of Napoli”. A comparison referred to the importance, to the centrality of the player in his idea of ​​the game. The German, however, was not too lucky. The blow came on July 24 in a friendly against Pro Vercelli, the injury to the medial collateral of the right knee. An injury that kept Demme off the pitch for two months.

LITTLE SPACE – The return was gradual and complicated, with the couple Anguissa-Fabián Ruiz giving guarantees in the median it was difficult to carve out space and several benches arrived. So much so that Demme played his first game as a starter in the league on 12 December, in the internal knockout against Empoli. It has not been a favorable year so far, given that Covid has also started at a time when it could have had some more opportunities. In Spalletti’s rotations today Demme is obviously not the very first choice, in these last eight games he has only played twice, against Cagliari and Lazio.

THE FUTURE – The ballot, in terms of quality, could fundamentally be born with Lobotka, but the Slovak today is a point of reference for this Napoli. Thus the space for Demme is reduced, he has become the alternative of Lobotka himself, even if Spalletti often relied on the couple Fabián Ruiz-Anguissa (especially at the beginning of the season) with Zielinski on the frontline. So the former Leipzig faces more than one player. Next year, barring sensational twists, Spalletti will still be on the Napoli bench and Demme is already starting to reflect on her role: will he be willing again not to be among the very first choices? Should he ask for the sale, Napoli would be ready to replace him. The graft could come with a physical player and on the launching pad like Tameze – who as a central defensive player hasn’t had many chances since January but who has already played in midfield in his career – or looking at the returns from loans, with Gaetano (different for quality) that is being highlighted at Cremonese.