Naples, De Laurentiis: “Stop playing in the cold and snow”

Aurelio De Laurentiis talk about everything after the conquest of the scudetto of his Naples. From the future of football: “Campionato d’estate, we start the tournaments in april“, on the transfer market: “I keep all the players who have won and I want also an American in the team“. The first problem for the president are stadiums: “With some rare exceptions, – he explains to Repubblica – they are obsolete, the game is difficult to see, there is an athletics track, like in Naples or Rome. And then, Shall we bring families? We want to ensure that it is possible in the stadium stay all day to have fun, to eat? I would celebrate weddings and first communions in the stadium. De Laurentiis says that the Church she might get angry, but he has the solution in his pocket: “It would be enough set up a blessed altarwe did it on a retreat in Dimaro: how many times did the Cardinal Sepe to officiate mass and no one was ever scandalized”.

Then De Laurentiis deals with the theme of the championship calendar: “Why – continues the president to Repubblica – play in winter with snow, rain, hail? We couldn’t start all over Europe on the first of April? It’s not an April Fool’s joke, but a necessity. In 7 months until October national championships and European Cups could be played. From November to March 5 months left to do rest the gentlemen footballers, retire, play for the national teams”. But with the reformsfor the Napoli president, there is a problem: “UEFA and Fifa they are absent for self-centeredness and selfishness. For them there are only votes to be reconfirmed, but these problems do not arise”. Then the bomb Of market: “I keep all the players who have won and more I want to buy an American“.

