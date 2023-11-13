Napoli-Rudy Garcia end of the race: towards the dismissal of the French coach

Rudy Garcia has not yet been officially sacked, but his adventure in Naples is over. The defeat against Empoli (with the Italian champion team falling to -10 behind Inter), which came a few days after the misstep in the Champions League at home against Union Berlin (1-1 at Maradona against a team returning from 12 consecutive defeats) was fatal for the French coach. The only thing left is to understand who will be the coach who will sit on the Napoli bench when Serie A resumes after the international break, on Saturday 25 October in Bergamo against Atalanta. Let’s see the situation.

Naples, Igor Tudor heir of Rudy Garcia? The incoming offer and doubts about the contract

The president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis will change the coach of the Neapolitan team in the next few hours: the divorce from Rudy Garcia (probably with the exemption formula) will arrive after reaching an agreement with his replacement. Some names are already doing the rounds after the home defeat against Empoli and the hottest is that of Igor Tudor. The former coach of Udinese, Verona and Marseille (three experiences in which he did very well) and former Juventus player (7 years as a player, linchpin of the Juventus defence, one as vice-Pirlo on the bench) is in pole position. However, there is a ‘but’. The 45-year-old Croatian should be offered a contract until the end of the season with a unilateral option in favor of Napoli which would extend the agreement until 2025. It remains to be seen whether Tudor will want to tie itself to a project lasting a few months, with obviously the possibility that it will be extended, but without this certainty. Obviously a formula that would risk making the former Marseille coach a ferryman.

Mister Napoli, Tudor and the rumors about Farioli for next year

Let’s not forget that already in the hours preceding Napoli-Empoli rumors had been circulating about the Neapolitan club’s interest in an Italian coach in view of next season: not Antonio Contebut the emerging one Francesco Farioli, the ‘philosopher’ author coach who is doing an incredible job at the helm of Nice.

Napoli: Tudor and the alternatives for the post-Garcia bench: Mazzarri, Cannavaro and Calzona

In the background, if the Tudor-Napoli white smoke doesn’t arrive, there are two or three names. One is that of the former Ballon d’Or Fabio Cannavaro “who has never hidden his desire to lead Napoli, it is a possibility and he was also present in the stands alongside the president”, explains the Gazzetta.

Then watch out for Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona. Regarding the two of them, the Corriere dello Sprot explains: “The novels of the heart are also those of Walter Mazzarri, the man of the Tenors’ Champions League nights, and of Francesco Calzona known as Ciccio, Sarri’s former deputy and Spalletti’s collaborator in Naples, now coach of Slovakia, a wealth of tactics that Mertens, after his transformation into a centre-forward, thanked publicly for having changed his existence. They are the credible alternatives to Tudor. The prince candidate, the choice of Aurelio who must give an answer: today it’s the day of truth”

