Naples, De Laurentiis has called Sarri for the after-Spalletti

“Sarri has already received calls from England, from Milan, from Florence and even from De Laurentiis”. Il Messaggero writes according to which the president of Napoli would therefore have contacted his former coach to lead the Italian champion team after his farewell with Luciano Spalletti. However, the Roman newspaper specifies: “Even if the sensational return seems unlikely”.



In the past few hours he had dismissed the Luis Enrique hypothesis by explaining that there are a dozen names on the table for the new Naples (read here the 4 hottest).

Returning instead to the Lazio coach, after bringing the Capitoline team back to the Champions League (and also qualification for the final-4 of the Italian Super Cup with Napoli, Inter and Fiorentina), now, again according to Il Messaggero, “he wants Lotito to keep his promise of an ambitious project at Ferguson”

Sarri and Lazio for the Champions League: Milik-Simeone, Berardi, Frattesi and… Transfer market rumors

Sarri has already given the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito a precise list of names. “The technician had indicated Rafael Silva in january now Milik jump on pole together with Simeon, which has already given its consent to the transfer. Now Immobile’s peace of mind is no longer an excuse, Lotito has promised another real striker. He can choose between an experienced striker or a 15-20 million young man Pinamonti (welcome along with a couple of other profiles abroad). We need to strengthen the outside: Berardi the dot remains (Cancellieri could end up in the deal), Hudson-Odoi has been contacted again and Chelsea can sell him off. In Empoli there is Baldanzi, but it is Fazzini the real goal together with They heal in defense as a baby reinforcement. In port reported Auderobut Maximiano will need to be placed first. Torreira, Ricci and Rovella are the candidates in directing instead of Marcos Antonio. Great movements in midfield, where the possible exits of Milinkovic (above all) and Luis Alberto they cultivate – despite the denials – the absolute dream: behind the big Zielinski and Loftus-Cheek, Frattesi remains the most coveted and coveted coup for some time. Minimum 35 million (there is an offer of 40 from abroad), it is the sine qua non”.

