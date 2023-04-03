The Napoli curve against the president Aurelio De Laurentiis. The new rules envisaged at the Maradona stadium are not liked by the hottest supporters. The rift becomes blatant as the team, which is marching towards the Scudetto, collects a sensational knockout against Milan.

What happens between the curve and society? “The regulations for the use of the stadium are applied only to the curves, banners and flags enter the Distinti sector, therefore it is something directed exclusively to the curves”, said Alessandro Cosentino, historic leader of the Fedayn group of Curva B in Naples, who spoke at Radio CRC. Yesterday the Neapolitan ultras groups remained silent for the entire duration of the match, except to sing chants against the president De Laurentiis.

The head-on clash between the ultras groups and the management of the blue club appears irreconcilable: “All of this happens – according to Cosentino – because we have made requests to have a ‘fan zone’, an area of ​​the curve where we can access with flags, drums, sing chants, without bothering those who want to watch the game quietly. We asked the club, the stadium managers, the Police Headquarters. We were told that it is not possible, unlike what happens in all the other stadiums in Italy where turrets have even been built for the lancers. Napoli says that the Police Headquarters has decided it, the Police Headquarters says that Napoli has decided it. For me, the decision is De Laurentiis’s”.

Furthermore, “we are not members but for some months we have asked to subscribe and this does not happen despite the fact that it is possible to subscribe without becoming loyal to the club”. On the brawl that broke out in the stands between members of different groups in Curva B during the first half of Napoli-Milan, Cosentino speaks of “scenes that are not nice to see and that absolutely shouldn’t happen”.

Returning to the recent statements by the owner of the blue club on alleged drug trafficking in the curves of the Maradona stadium, Cosentino says: “These are things that are not true and I challenge anyone to come to the gates of the sectors and see where these seizures of large quantities of drugs are, such as De Laurentiis defines them. It is ugly to shoot indiscriminately at a people who can’t wait to celebrate. We are forgetting that, beyond the sporting victory, this had to be a victory from a social point of view which this city has need, a city that today is the envy of the whole world for tourism and organization”.