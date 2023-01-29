Rome (Reuters)

Victor Osimhen scored a superb first-half goal while a late Giovanni Simeone strike sealed Napoli’s 2-1 home win against AS Roma, taking another step towards ending a 33-year wait for the Serie A title.

Napoli is at the forefront with 53 points from 20 matches, 13 points behind second-placed Inter Milan, while Roma ranks sixth with 37 points.

Osimhen, the top scorer in the league, put Napoli ahead after 17 minutes, when he received a ball with his chest and hit it directly with force at the top of the net.

The Nigerian striker, 24, raised his tally to 14 goals in the league this season.

Roma equalized in the 75th minute when substitute Stephan El Shaarawy was freed from control and turned a cross into the net from close range.

Four minutes before stoppage time, Simeone controlled the ball on the edge of the penalty area, and fired into the upper-right corner of the goal, igniting the enthusiasm of the fans at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.