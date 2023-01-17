Naples-Cremonese in history: all-female referee trio

The Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Naples and Cremonese will go down in history as the first match between two Serie A teams refereed entirely by women. Protagonists: the referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi and the two assistants Tiziana Trasciatti and Francesca Di Monte. Check out the shots from the match



