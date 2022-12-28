Naples, mayor and former mayor attack each other. The Cozzolino case breaks out

Explode the case Andrew Cozzolino to the Municipality of Naples. The MEP of the Pd, involved in the scandal Qatar-gatefigure in commission for the funds of the Pnrr. “Mayor Manfredi – the former mayor of the Campania capital De Magistris vents – he has a duty to to explain to the city of Naples why he was chosenwith a decree signed by the metropolitan deputy mayor Giuseppe Cirillo, the Pd MEP Andrea Cozzolino at his side for the implementation and the coordination of European funds and the Pnrr. To me he doesn’t seem like the right man In the right place. But perhaps for Manfredi it is. Explain then. And how come they have nothing to say either aldermen and advisers of the 5 star movement? All right on the floor ethical and politic? Why was Cozzolino chosen?”.

Clean the reply of the current mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi. “The former mayor De Magistrissince he doesn’t know what to say, he puts things into play that are totally far from reality – underlines on Radio Club91 -. MEP Andrea Cozzolino had given a availability to join a workgroup he had to to help the relationships between the Metropolitan City and the European Commission. This group is not never took office and it never worked. But on the issues of legality no one can teach me lessons. The former mayor rather think about 5 billion in debt that he left and to the many problems that we have found and against which we stand fighting everyday”.

