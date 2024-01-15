Naples, corruption and rigged contracts. The former Enit president and the former mayor of Pozzuoli were also arrested

Competition in corruption for an act contrary to official duties, trafficking in illicit influence and disturbance of the freedom of auctions. This is what the Naples Prosecutor's Office disputes, in various capacities, against eleven suspects, including political exponents, local administrators And entrepreneurs to which the financial police and police have notified the same number of precautionary measures. The measures were issued by the investigating judge of Naples at the request of the Neapolitan investigative office.

Four people ended up in prison, two under house arrest and 5 were required to report to the judicial police. The investigations revealed disturbances in the tender for the concession of the Rione Terra di Pozzuoli; hypothesis of corruption to obtain the award of another public concession and illicit intermediation both for the conversion of the Rione Terra into a hotel structure and for further public contracts. Even the former president of Enit Giorgio Palmucci, current vice-president of Confindustria Alberghi, he is among the 4 recipients of the precautionary measure of detention in prison. In addition to Palmucci, the investigating judge also ordered prison sentences for the former mayor of Pozzuoli Vincenzo Figliolia, the former member of the national leadership of the Democratic Party Nicola Oddati and the entrepreneur Salvatore Musella.

READ ALSO: “Whoever created Chiara Ferragni has decided to get rid of her. She will be replaced”

Two of Musella's collaborators are under house arrest: they are Salvatore Della Corte and Gianluca Flaminio, while the obligation to present themselves to the judicial police was ordered for Angelo Tortora, employee of the Municipality of Pozzuoli and collaborator of the former mayor, Giovanni Bastianelli, former executive director of Enit, Antonio Carrabba , collaborator of Musella; signature requirement also for a former regional councilor of Calabria, Sebastiano Romeo, and for a former municipal councilor of Grottaglia and provincial councilor of Taranto, Luciano Santoro.

Vincenzo Figliolia he was mayor of Pozzuoli for three terms. His first election dates back to 2001, when he was elected with the support of a centre-left coalition. Figliolia was then re-elected mayor of Pozzuoli for two consecutive terms, first in 2012 and then in 2017. Nicola Oddati, former municipal councilor in Naples in the council led by mayor Rosa Russo Jervolino, was then a member of the national leadership of the Democratic Party and responsible for the Democratic Agoras of the Democratic Party. He is currently manager of the Campania Region, leading the Institutional Representation Office of the Campania Regional Council and relations with the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces.

Subscribe to the newsletter

