Antonio Conte to Napoli? Juventus’ celebration for 100 years of ownership by the Agnelli family becomes the basis for a question to the Salento coach, currently stuck in the pits.

“It’s very nice to find yourself here with this atmosphere. The best memory at Juve? The first victory in the UEFA Cup with Trapattoni, the scudetto with Lippi and the Champions League something extraordinary”, Conte tells Sky thinking back to his career as a footballer. “Will you see me again soon on the bench in Serie A? For now I’m enjoying my family. I made a fairly precise choice when I decided to stop with Tottenham… Basically there is the desire to rest and enjoy the family. Then, we know that a lot of things can happen along the way, but right now I’m thinking about enjoying this atmosphere and everything that surrounds us”, he adds. In Naples, Rudi Garcia’s bench seems to be wobbling: “Napoli? We must always have great respect and education, let’s enjoy this evening and be happy”, he tries to cut it short.