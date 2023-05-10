If Kim leaves for Napoli it is like having reached a qualification for the Champions League. Let’s explain better. The South Korean, a great revelation and the best defender in the Italian championship, if he leaves it will be because a big Premier – probably one from Manchester – will pay the clause that allows the player to release his money in the first fortnight of July.

Because otherwise De Laurentiis’ club has no intention of selling him. So if this happens he will bring about 55 million into Napoli’s coffers, i.e. triple the 18 million spent by Giuntoli last summer to sign him from Fenerbahce. In short, we would be close to 40 million in real capital gains, more or less the amount that a club that qualifies for in the Champions League can estimate.

If others have opened construction sites to rebuild from the ground up – and they will have to invest and work hard and well – Napoli must at the most give a touch-up to the facade of a prestigious building. In short, De Laurentiis knows very well that he has acquired an advantage on the market, in some ways even more important than the one that allowed Spalletti’s team to have already won the championship a month in advance. Economic advantage and choices that Napoli has already made at the table, with Giuntoli: if he leaves now, others will carry on the negotiations.

If Kim leaves, the Azzurri really like Atalanta’s 2003 Giorgio Scalvini, now owner of Gasperini’s team and capable of covering multiple roles, even in the midfield. The people from Bergamo are clearly asking for very high figures. There is even talk of 30 million, De Laurentiis will try but never participates in auctions and if the price remains so high he has other options ready. Who look above all to the East, because that market is very popular because of the sponsors of the president, and also because of the culture of work and sacrifice they have in those parts. And here is a very interesting prospectus is that of the Japanese Iroki Ito, born in 1999, central defender of Stuttgart, always in the starting lineup this season. Staying in the Bundesliga and always talking about Japanese players, a good solution is Ko Itakura, born in 1997, of Borussia Monchengladbach. Both are nationals in Japan and are capable of playing left or right and are also discreet in the construction of the game. Even more complete from a technical point of view is the Austrian (also national) of Ghanaian origins, Kevin Danso, born in 1998, currently at Lens. We are talking about a physically well-equipped defender (190 cm) who is ambidextrous and capable of covering all four roles in the defensive line. A very interesting prospectus. Of those who fascinate Napoli often capable of winning this type of bets. Also because replacing Kim and remaining competitive in Europe is not easy.