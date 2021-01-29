Naples (AFP)

Napoli, the defending champion, completed the Coppa Italia semi-finals, by beating their guests Spezia 4-2 at the “Diego Maradona” stadium, south of the country.

Senegalese defender Khalido Coulibaly, Mexican Herving Lozano, Matteo Politano and the Macedonian Jeff Diamond scored the goals of the owners of the land, but the guests responded through Ghanaian Emmanuel Giaasi and Gennaro Acambura in the second half.

Napoli hit a date with Atalanta, the 3-2 winner over Lazio, while the other semi-final combines Juventus, who knocked out Spal in four, and Inter, who eliminated rivals and rivals Milan in the last seconds 2-1.

The semi-finals will be held on the third and tenth of next February with a round-trip system, unlike the quarter-finals.

Napoli had won the final last year, at the expense of Juventus, on penalties, after the end of the original time with a goalless draw at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.