Nine people investigated for synthesizing cocaine with ground coffee and organic fertilizer, then extracted through chemical processes and placed on the Neapolitan clandestine market

It happens to Napleswhere the Guardia di Finanza performed a personal precautionary measure issued by the investigating judge at the expense of nine people: eight are in prison and one is obliged to stay in the municipality of residence and report to the judicial police.

The suspects must answer for criminal association aimed at international drug trafficking and the importation and possession of large quantities of drugs.

The investigations concern a group based in the province of Naples, which imports large quantities of cocaine from Colombia and Panama, synthesized in organic fertilizer and ground coffee.

The drug, transferred by sea in containers, came once it arrived in Italy extracted through chemical processes, and, after mixing with cutting substances, placed on the Neapolitan clandestine market.

The importation of drugs was also made possible by fake business operations of companies created on purpose to conceal illicit trafficking.

Subscribe to the newsletter

