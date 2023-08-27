The after-Hirving Lozano is close, very close. Napoli has identified him in Jesper Lindstrom, attacking midfielder who Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club is about to buy from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 23-year-old Danish international should precisely fill the box that will be vacated by the outgoing Mexican. In the last season, 38 appearances, 9 goals and 4 assists for him between German national competitions and the Champions League – eliminated in the round of 16 by Napoli -, while in 2023-2024 he has already served an assist in the first round of the German Cup.