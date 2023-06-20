A homeless man who died after being violently beaten by two people. This would be the reconstruction of what happened to a man found dead this morning in Pomigliano d’Arco, in via Principe di Piemonte. The man, still unidentified, would be a homeless person. Following investigations carried out by the Carabinieri during the day, the reconstruction of the incident would have been reached according to which the victim was violently beaten by two people, still not identified. The body was seized and an autopsy was ordered. The carabinieri of the Castello Di Cisterna company are investigating to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened and to identify the alleged perpetrators.