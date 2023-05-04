Naples champion of Italy

Napoli are champions of Italy for the third time in their history, 33 years after their second triumph. The Azzurri won the mathematical certainty of the title with 5 days to spare, thanks to the 1-1 away draw against Udinese, in the postponement of the 33rd round of Serie A, played at the Dacia Arena in the Friulian city. To the advantage of the hosts with Lovric in the 13th minute, Osimhen replies in the 52nd minute. The Azzurri rise to 80 points in the standings, 16 more than second-placed Laziowhile the bianconeri are in twelfth position together with Sassuolo with 43 points.

The countdown for Napoli’s third Scudetto has come to an end. The Neapolitans, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Udinese, achieved the mathematical victory of the title of Italian Champions with five games to spare. The team led by Luciano Spalletti can thus celebrate the title after 33 years.

After the defeat at San Siro against Inter, Napoli’s advantage in the standings over their pursuers was reduced to 8 points. Since then, however, the gap has begun to increase, with a string of eight consecutive victories from Marassi’s away match with Sampdoria to victory at the Castellani in Empoli. The victory of the Scudetto five days beforehand had already happened to four other teams: Turin in 1947-48 with 21 teams 35 days beforehand; Fiorentina in 1955-56 with 18 teams 28 days in advance; Inter in 2006-07 to 20 teams with 35 days to spare; Juventus in 2018-19 to 20 teams with 36 days to spare.

Considering instead only the days, there is AC Milan in 1967-68 who won the Scudetto four days in advance, on March 31, 1968, winning against Brescia at the San Siro with Rivera’s goal in the final. That championship ended on May 12 next, so the Rossoneri conquered the Italian flag 42 days before the end. As for their Serie A triumphs, Napoli won their first Scudetto on May 10, 1987, winning one matchday before the end of the season. The second championship instead came in 1990 to the thirtieth and last day.

After 33 years, Napoli has crowned the dream of an entire city, winning the third Scudetto for the Azzurri, the first after those of the ‘Diez’ Diego Armando Maradona (1987 and 1990). Spalletti’s boys had an incredible ride who showcased a great football which, according to insiders, the media and ordinary people, made everyone dream and brought many fans closer to the beauty of the game. The only flaw compared to this great success was the defeat in the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the hands of Milan. The Azzurri will try again next year and, in the logic of opening a cycle, who knows they won’t be able to reach even more ambitious goals. We were talking about the Neapolitans’ triumphal ride across the fields of all of Italy, yes it was an impossible route to estimate during the preparation days in Trentino and then in Abruzzo, given the transfers of symbolic players such as Insigne, Mertens, Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz.

