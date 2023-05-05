Napoli won the Scudetto. The Neapolitans have literally dominated Serie A 2022/2023, closing the procedure for winning the title even before the end of the season. With the draw at the Dacia Arena against Udinese, Luciano Spalletti’s men were crowned champions and among the absolute protagonists of the race there is undoubtedly Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian attacking midfielder who arrived last summer a little quietly and immediately able to take Napoli on his shoulders paired with Viktor Oshimen with goals and assists.

The silent champion Khvicha

Shy and reserved, he never flaunted an unbridled passion for cars like his other colleagues, with the theft of his rental Mini being the most sensational news related to the world of engines. Yet away from the Italian spotlight, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also does not hide his passion for supercars: a few weeks ago he was in fact caught by photographers in Tbilisi while he was driving a Mercedes AMG GT Coupé with a green livery.

A 530hp Mercedes for Kvaratskhelia

A car that has a list price of over 140,000 thousand euros but which above all boasts a series of characteristics that make it a true racing car. The sports car of the Star has in fact a V8 engine capable of delivering a maximum power of ben 530 hp (390 kW)with performances that speak of a maximum speed of 312 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h which is consumed in just 3.8 seconds.

An unequal challenge with Zambo Anguissa

Not a bad gem for the Georgian champion who, however, does not hold a candle to the Lamborghini Aventador of Zambo Anguissa, his teammate’s midfielder. In fact, the Cameroonian has a passion for the racing car from the Motor Valley which mounts the iconic 6.5-litre V12 from Sant’Agata Bolognese, capable of guaranteeing a maximum power of 740 HP for a top speed of 350 km/h.