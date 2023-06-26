She’s dead Maria Vittoria Prati, a 66-year-old Cnr researcher who was driving the car that exploded while traveling along the Naples ring road last Friday 23 June. The woman had reported severe burns all over her body and died after four days of hospitalization in the Major Burns Center of the Cardarelli hospital, where she had been immediately transported after the accident.

He remains hospitalized in serious condition Fulvius Philacesa 25-year-old student at the Federico II University and trainee at the Cnr, also in the car built as part of a experimental project for the conversion of conventional cars into hybrid-solar vehicles. The young man underwent surgery today and another operation is scheduled for him tomorrow. His prognosis remains confidential.

Maria Vittoria Prati, for thirty years at the motor institute of the Cnr in Naples, an engineer, was considered a reference name in the field of the study of emissions and the use of alternative fuels.

The Naples prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the episode, against unknown persons for now, in the context of which a “twin” prototype car of the destroyed one was seized, to be submitted to the examination of the experts together with the remains of the accident.