Assets worth 30 million euros have been confiscated by the police forces of Caserta and Naples. They belonged to an entrepreneur affiliated with the Camorra clan “Belforte”

The agents of police of the Anti-Crime Division of the Caserta Police Headquarterstogether with the staff of the Day of Naples and of Financial Police of Caserta, have executed a decree of confiscation of assets worth a value total of 30 million euros towards a local entrepreneur affiliated with Camorra clan “Belforte”. The man worked in the cement and restaurant sector of Caserta. He was theprotection racket collector of the area on behalf of the mafia clan and had already been definitively sentenced for having set up a structured extortion methodsin which the money collected was disguised through over-invoicing, a method to make it more “convenient” for his victims to pay the bribe to the gang “to put things right”.

Now the time has come confiscation of assets which amounts to an estimated value of 30 million euros. In particular, they are in the hands of the police 2 entire company compendiums and shares of the same number of companies, 62 properties located in the provinces of Caserta, Benevento, Salerno and Parma (13 plots of land, 14 houses, 2 industrial factories, 32 garages/warehouses and a timeshare on the Amalfi coast), 47 financial reports And 18 movable assets (including 2 cars and 16 industrial vehicles). The significant value of the assets subject to confiscation will be protected through the judicial administration already ordered by the Court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere.