Naples: Brothers of Italy leaders and candidates posing while making the Roman salute

About thirty Brothers of Italy leaders, candidates and militants, all posing with outstretched arms. The photo taken yesterday in Naples quickly made the rounds of social media, reopening the controversy that never subsided on the links with the neo-fascism of what, according to many polls, is the first center-right party.

The occasion was the 40th anniversary of the Italian Social Movement, celebrated in the plant. piazzetta Augusteo. Among those present, there are also the candidates in the last municipal elections Alfredo Catapano and Luigi Rispoli, also a member of the national leadership of the party led by Giorgia Meloni, in addition to the former regional councilor Pietro Diodato, recently expelled from the party after a quarrel with his colleague Marco Not no.

“In the DNA of the Brothers of Italy there are no fascist, racist and anti-Semitic nostalgia. There is no place for any of this “, Giorgia Meloni said in an interview with Corriere della Sera in October, after the publication of the” Lobby Nera “investigation by Fanpage, in which close ties had emerged between members of prominent members of the party and well-known exponents of Milanese neo-fascism. Other controversies followed the assault on the CGIL by neo-fascists and no green pass, when Meloni said he did not know “the matrix” of what happened.

One of the protagonists of yesterday’s shot, the manager of FdI Luigi Rispoli, said that the photo was “exploited” claiming that the Roman salute it was not a reference to fascism “which was a literally unrepeatable era”. “Fortunately, many would say, many others would have a different opinion,” he added.