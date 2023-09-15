It seemed like a wedding like any other, everything went smoothly. Music, guests, dedications. Yet something went wrong. One of the guests ruined the party and got up and attacked the singer. His fault? According to the guest, a few too many glances were directed towards his wife. It happened in the province of Naples, and the video of the argument during the ceremony has recently gone viral on TikTok, with the scene immortalized by those present and then posted on social media.

The singer, understandably embarrassed, would have called the guest “insecure”, thus making the situation worse. “But what have I done? I’m just singing, she asked me for the song…”, the singer tried to explain while he sang a piece aimed at the woman (requested by her, according to the artist). Shortly afterwards, impatiently, he said, turning to the man who was accusing him of jealousy: “You’re the one who’s insecure, I’m just singing.”

And this is how some relatives and other guests approached the two, to try to calm things down. Then the images stop, and who knows if in the end things calmed down and the party went on, or not.

#Naples #brawl #wedding #Stop #wife