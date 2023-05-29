Blow to organized crime in Naples: the carabinieri carried out a blitz by arresting 53 people at the request of the Neapolitan Dda as part of investigations into three criminal groups active in the Spanish Quarters. Mafia-type associations, association aimed at drug dealing and trafficking, extortion, receiving stolen goods and possession and illegal carrying of firearms are the hypothesized crimes.

The investigations carried out by the Naples Mobile Squad and by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Naples and the Naples Centro company between 2018 and 2020, which made it possible to document the existence and operation of an association of mafia type, armed, structured in some criminal groups. Gangs that operated in the Quartieri Spagnoli area and had cooperative relations with the more powerful Mazzarella and Contini clans.