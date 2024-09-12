Naples, blitz against illegal taxi drivers between Naples and Pozzuoli. 24 irregulars stopped, two of them did not even have a driving license

A major blitz by the police to discourage the phenomenon of illegal taxi drivers, a crackdown has been launched in the last few hours between Naples and Pozzuoli. They ended up in the investigators’ net 24 people who procured customers in stations and public transport stops: two of them didn’t even have a driving license. The officers who stopped them couldn’t believe their eyes: the illegal drivers were driving calmly, transporting people but without having a driving license. Not only that, of the 24 stopped 6 had expired registration documents and others did not have insurance. All the cars were seized.

Carabinieri and Police local they sifted through the most touristically attractive areasthose where the illegal taxi drivers did golden business. The most attractive customers were in fact foreigners who did not ask too many questions about the lack of a taximeter. Payment was agreed in advance.

In communicating the operation, the Carabinieri highlighted some advice for identifying illegal taxi drivers: first of all, it is necessary to pay attention to the licenseis usually visible on the dashboard or windshield and appears prominently as soon as you get in. The official taxis must have a identification numberoften accompanied by a company logo or brand that is affixed to the vehicle door. A regular taxi has a taximeter always functioning which must be turned on at the beginning of the journey and stopped at the end, at the time of the paymentwhich does not have to be done in advance.