Attempts to rob a tobacconist in the Neapolitan area with armed force. The courageous reaction of the customers, who beat him. Video

He entered armed with a gun to commit a robbery, but found the owner and customers more aggressive than him: the video went viral where the patrons of a tobacco shop they beat in a group boy entered with his face covered, ordering the owner to give him the proceeds.



WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE BEATING

It happened in the Neapolitan area at around 7pm on Thursday 21 September when the cameras on the internal circuit of the betting shop immortalized just over two minutes of action: from robber who breaks in armed with a gun when he is beaten in a group by the owner and the others present, at first indifferent and then champions of justice who joined forces with the courage of the owner. The video is making the rounds on chats and the web.

