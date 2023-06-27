Naples, auto-prototype exploded on the ring road: researcher Maria Vittoria Prati died

Maria Vittoria Prati, the Cnr researcher driving the experimental car that exploded last Friday on the Naples ring road, has died. She died at the age of 66 in the Burns Center of the Cardarelli hospital, after four days of hospitalization.

Also in the car was a student, 25-year-old Fulvio Filace, who will undergo another surgery tomorrow. For the young man, graduating in Mechanical Engineering and trainee at the Cnr, the prognosis is still reserved.

The Naples public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the case, against unknown persons for now, and has ordered the seizure of a twin car to the one involved in the accident, a Volkswagen Polo Tdi. A car powered by both diesel and a solar panel, part of a project called “Life-Save”. The strong explosion was caused by some cylinders, the contents of which are not yet known. A report from the fire brigade will clarify this.

“Maria Vittoria was a brilliant researcher, she was considered a point of reference in the field of studying emissions and the use of alternative fuels and whose contribution to the scientific community was considerable”, said the National Research Council (Cnr) in a note. “Along with the pain for the loss of Maria Vittoria, we also want to send a message of hope and support to Fulvio Filace, the young researcher who was with her and who was seriously injured in the accident. Our thoughts are with him at this difficult time and we hope he can overcome this ordeal and heal soon.”