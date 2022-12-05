Naples, dozens of arrests in a blitz against the Mazzarella Camorra clan

There are at least twenty suspects reached by precautionary measures notified by the police in a blitz in Naples, in the Forcella and Maddalena districts, against the Mazzarella clan. A vast operation by the State Police in execution of a restraining order, issued by the GIP of the Court of Naples, at the request of the local District Anti-Mafia Directorate, against various persons considered to be grave suspects from Association from mafia type, extortion And detention from weaponsin various capacities linked to the Camorra clan.

Camorra: launders on behalf of various clans, seizure of 290 million euros from an entrepreneur

In addition, the Neapolitan and Bolognese Guardia di Finanza carried out the seizure from goods for over 290 million from EUR to a entrepreneur considered contiguous at the organized crime in Campania, in whose interest it has carried out, over a long period of time, money laundering operations and fictitious registration of assets, which already has final convictions for this crime. The investigations and statements of five judicial collaborators made it possible to ascertain that the entrepreneur acted in synergy with the top exponents of the Puca, Di Lauro clans, their splitting Amato-Pagano, the Mallardo, the Verde and the Perfetto clans, investing for them in various commercial sectors, first of all that of real estate investments.

The man also has subtracted at large taxes from money, reinvesting them in commercial and construction operations. Economic-patrimonial investigations against him and his family nucleus, in the period 1993-2021, showed the total absence of income or income declared wholly irrelevant and decidedly inconsistent with the conspicuous financial resources, the ownership of numerous company shares and the vast real estate assets. Seals therefore to 12 companies, 16 motor vehicles, 37 financial relationships and 639 buildings and land, located in the provinces of Naples, Benevento, Caserta, Bologna, Ravenna, Latina and Sassari.

