Five years ago, the 0-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium deluded a people. Koulibaly who stands up triumphant in the area has become the image of a nuanced dream at its finest. Today, however, the 0-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium, signed by Raspadori, brings Napoli decisively closer to the Scudetto, at the end of a perfect weekend to leave behind the bitterness of elimination from the Champions League with Milan. But in the end, the Azzurri don’t have much to reproach themselves with, especially since the tricolor is so within reach now that any negative thought seems out of place. Luciano Spalletti’s team found three very heavy points in full recovery against third-placed Juventus. Also considering Lazio’s defeat at home to Turin, the advantage over the second place represented by the Biancocelesti becomes 17. At this point, the arithmetic certainty of the title could arrive as early as next week.

Dates

—

The city could explode in all its joy as early as Sunday 30 April. For that to happen, Napoli must beat Salernitana on Saturday at 3pm and then hope that Lazio don’t win at Inter at 12.30 the next day. Otherwise, assuming that Sarri’s team wins the following matches, the Azzurri need another five points to sew the Scudetto on their chest. So the date to be circled in red could become Tuesday 2 May, if Spalletti’s team beat the grenades in the Campania derby and then Udinese in the midweek match. What is certain, in any case, is that the countdown has now almost come to an end for a historic third championship. For the less superstitious: the last time Napoli defeated Juventus both in the first leg and second leg was the 1986-87 season, which ended with the first Italian flag.