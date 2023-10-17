Naples, anti-Camorra blitz against the Di Lauro clan: 27 arrests. Also in handcuffs are the neo-melodic Tony Colombo and his wife

The neo-melodic singer Tony Colombo and his wife Tina Rispoli are also among the recipients of the precautionary custody order issued against 27 suspects as part of an anti-Camorra blitz against Caln Di Lauro.



Tonight, the carabinieri of the Special Operational Group and of the Provincial Command of Naples, in fact, carried out the measures issued by the Investigating Judge of Naples upon request by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate against 27 people, accused in various capacities of mafia association crimes, external competition in mafia association, aggravated extortion, aggravated private violence, criminal association aimed at rigging aggravated facilitated auctions, criminal association aggravated by having facilitated a mafia clan and by the nature of transnationality aimed at the smuggling of foreign processed tobacco.

Assets worth 8 million euros were seized. The investigations made it possible to reconstruct how the clan was reorganized following the arrest of Marco Di Lauro in 2019. Alongside drug trafficking, extortion and threats to the family members of a justice collaborator, the Di Lauros had made a real “entrepreneurial turning point”, investing in real estate judicial auctions, threatening possible competitors, in alliance with the Licciardis and Vinella-Grassi. A gym, a betting shop and some supermarkets are under seal.

Among those involved, in fact, Tony Colombo and Tina Rispoli, who would have invested half a million euros for an illegal cigarette factory, later seized, creating the Corleone clothing brand and an energy drink called “9 mm”, evocative and almost winking at the world of organized crime. The singer and his wife became known to the national public for several appearances on TV, including during the investigations conducted by the Carabinieri between 2017 and 2021. Born Immacolata Rispoli, she is the widow of the splinter boss Gaetano Marino, killed on 23 August 2012. Subsequently, her notoriety remained linked to the neo-melodic singer Tony Colombo, with whom she married in 2019.

