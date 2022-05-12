The message is signed by the ultra group Fedayn and follows by one day the one against the coach Spalletti
The protest of the Napoli fans continues to blow the banner, collapsed at the most beautiful when the Scudetto seemed a beautiful and possible dream. After the “sheet” with a dedication to Spalletti, exhibited on Tuesday evening outside the Maradona stadium and cryptically signed “I Mariuoli”, this evening a new message appeared, this time in Castel Volturno, by the ultra group Fedayn.
the insult
–
The message targets President Aurelio De Laurentiis. “He prefers a swollen wallet to triumph … our harassment is having a scoundrel president.”
May 13 – 00:21
