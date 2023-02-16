The joy at hand, of which Raffaele La Capria writes, has become the tranquility of victory and the top of the championship. The primary image of the beautiful day in Naples has expanded to the beautiful day with the popular intoxication due to football. The problems of the city are not erased nor the gap between North and South healed, but there is contentment. Among other things, already thirty years ago the question arose: football victories do not erase problems, and there was debate. Peace of mind, we had known you before. And above all are you extendable to the rest of the city’s things? As Massimo Troisi asked: “Should we just cry?”.