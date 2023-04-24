The match of the 32nd day of Serie A between Naples and Salernitana remains scheduled, as per the calendar, for Saturday 29 April at 3 pm and will not be moved by one day, to Sunday at 12.30, to play simultaneously with Inter-Lazio.

The eventual postponement of the Campania derby at the same time as the Inter-Lazio match would have allowed, based on the results, to start the championship party at the end of the match scheduled at the Maradona. Among the motivations of the League, which maintains the original program, the protection of TV rights, the reorganization of the calendar, also linked to the midweek shift of the following week. Napoli is in fact expected from the away match in Udine on Tuesday 2 May.